So last week they announced that radio waves were detected coming from under the ice in Antarctica.

Then this week an ass-covering article claimed these waves were reflections of the laser they were using to scan the ice. How a laser causes radio waves when bouncing off of ice is a question for the ages. My spidey sense is tingling like mad.

AND THEN — a casual little article mentioning they had found four black rectangular sarcophagi with non-earth contents under the ice just totally blew my mind. Why is this not the biggest story on earth?

Sarcophagi under the Antarctic ice sheet

Inquiring minds and all that.