What's happening in Antarctica?
All kinds of weird stuff going on
So last week they announced that radio waves were detected coming from under the ice in Antarctica.
Then this week an ass-covering article claimed these waves were reflections of the laser they were using to scan the ice. How a laser causes radio waves when bouncing off of ice is a question for the ages. My spidey sense is tingling like mad.
AND THEN — a casual little article mentioning they had found four black rectangular sarcophagi with non-earth contents under the ice just totally blew my mind. Why is this not the biggest story on earth?
Sarcophagi under the Antarctic ice sheet
Inquiring minds and all that.