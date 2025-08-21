Peruvian Man Claims ICE Kidnapped His Wife — Neighbor’s Security Cam Tells a Very Different Story (VIDEO)

“A Peruvian man tried to convince his family, friends, and even the media that federal immigration agents had “abducted” his wife because of her immigration status. The story made headlines and fit the left’s narrative perfectly—ICE was supposedly snatching people right out of their homes.

But there was just one problem: it was all a lie.”

Drat! Foiled again!

We on the right have a mostly-followed principle called the 24-hour rule: if a story seems too good to be true, or fits neatly into out narrative with no trimming at all, then we need to wait 24 hours for when the dust clears.

This is a perfect example of when the press violates this rule. Apparently, even as they swirl down the toilet of public perception, getting ‘the scoop’ is still a thing.

I would feel sorry for them if I didn’t hate them so much.