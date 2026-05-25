Wilds of the Pacific NW

Wilds of the Pacific NW

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Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
15h

True dat.

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Uncle Albert's avatar
Uncle Albert
9h

Dude, I get you…Ralph J. Gleason’s Law which states: “No matter how paranoid you are, they are always doing more than you think they are.”

Ralph was a jazz and music critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, back in the day and he co-founded Rolling Stone with Jann Wenner, for reference

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