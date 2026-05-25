It all started with the FBI field team visit two days after Biden’s “We’ve been patient” speech about Covid vaccine deniers, insisting they were going to start making ‘lists’ of said folks.

I was the only one at the American Legion who had read about said speech. The others (around 10) thought nothing strange was happening, but I was immediately alarmed when I encountered 4 very distinct people I had never seen before here in this tiny little town.

Read about that here:

In the following months I was braced up THREE times by dudes who immediately went full Rambo once we met.

One was an old guy with those huge glaucoma sunglasses. There were 30+ people in the bar. I sit at the furthest end of the bar so I can keep an eye on both doors. I read my computer with headphones on, so as to discourage anyone from talking to me.

This old dude wanders in, looks directly at me and makes a beeline to stand right next to me, even though there was a chair right there. Doesn’t order a drink. Starts talking to me. No kidding, third question he asks me where I live.

Dude, I just ‘met‘ you by you starting talking to me, I don’t know your name and I don’t care to. You’re a creepy-looking old fuck actively hiding most of your face. Now you’re asking where I live? After less than a minute of ‘conversation’?

Oh, hells NO. Put my headphones back on and proceed to actively ignore him. He takes the hint and leaves the Legion, never sitting down and never ordering a drink. In a bar. Was in the place less than 10 minutes and never talked to anyone but me.

Never seen him since.

The second guy was a first-timer and the Post Commander was glad-handing him trying to get him to sign up for a card and pay some dues. Brings him over to my table and introduces me, saying the guy was a veteran. This was back when I was still trying to make some friends at the Legion (a previous lifetime).

Hey, how you doing? Bald with beady eyes and shifting back and forth in his seat. THIRD question to me: how many guns do you have?

Around this part of Eastern Washington, and especially in this small town of farmers, loggers and truckers, EVERYBODY has guns. We have wolves and mountain lions and bears. There’s a truck trailer with a painted sign warning people to keep their eyes peeled outdoors.

But we ACTIVELY do not talk about it. A major protocol violation in a small town. I make an excuse and move to the bar.

Guy comes in 3 more times and makes it a point to sit within comfortable talking distance. Attempts to initiate convo and I actively ignore him. Doesn’t seem to talk with anyone else. Never seen him again since the 3rd visit.

Third guy was in a bar in an even smaller town and we were watching sportsball. Big American Indian dude, 6’8” with a 10-gallon hat decorated with an eagle feather. Friendly enough. We talked sportsball for about 10 minutes, and I don’t know ANYTHING about him, not even his name.

RIGHT OUT OF THE BLUE he says “I’m the head of the local militia and I have 70,00 rounds of ammo. How much do you have?”

WTAF?!!!

So, back in the days when I was actively prepping for the SHTF ‘events’ I was worried about, I made several large bulk ammo purchases.

The FEDEx truck shows up with several boxes of ammo, and I start carrying it inside. A small plane flies 70 FEET above my house, circling it THREE TIMES while a dude with a camera was in the window, presumably taking my picture.

THAT one completely freaked me out. Talking with an ex-pilot she said that was a direct FAA violation flying that low over a house, and she also expressed amazement that it happened. Offered to show me how to file a complaint.

Oh, forgot one. The electric company was installing the neighbor’s solar panels and adding a new circuit box in his yard. One guy comes over to my house and opens the phone box and tinkers with it for a couple of minutes. What my phone line has to do with the neighbor’s solar panels is beyond me. I go out after he leaves and take a close look at the box, which is non-functional (we don’t have a landline and can’t get one since the phone company says our trunk is ‘over-subscribed’).

Nothing immediately obvious, but I made a point of duck-taping the holes pointing towards the house.

After all this, I make it a point to not talk to anyone at the Legion anymore (it’s a very small 1-stoplight town, there aren’t that many places to get your drink on).

ESPECIALLY if I’ve never seen them in there before. I make it a point to appear to be maximally unapproachable (computer/headphones) and if I’m the first person they try to talk to I blow them off immediately.

Thought it was funny/strange but after the 3rd dude I made it a point to walk through the house shouting “how about a honey pot?”.

I mean if the government is actively watching me, might as well make it fun for everyone, right? I’m sure it will make perfect sense for an attractive 40-something to be attracted to a bald 72-year-old. Nothing says ‘the high life’ more than living in a 30-year-old double wide drawing Social Security.

Who WOULDN’T want a slice of this?

So, why am I telling you all this? Who gives a crap about an old dude out in the country, just living his life and never bothering anybody?

Because once I started really using Notes here on substack, I have been ‘pinged’ at least 4 times by women in the Chats page, which I never use.

They’re all attractive, judging by their pictures. Why they would be interested in talking with a 72-year old bald dude who’s happily married is a good question.

So, ladies, not that I don’t like chatting with attractive females, but with my past history in mind, I will not respond to your ‘Hi’ messages. You’re probably a 50-something bald glowie, anyway, and homie aint interested.

I hope that explains things. :-)