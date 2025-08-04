Why the media won't report on ObamaGate

An excerpt:

“And all of this required this all-on-deck effort, the government, the campaign, the media. That’s why when you see the reaction of the media today, it’s clear that no matter what is produced, you can show a dozen heads in a duffel bag, and they’re still not impressed. And the reason is that for most of the media, this is not coverage. It would be a confession. That is, if they actually covered this story, they are confessing their own role in what may be the greatest political hit job in history.”