This influx of low-paid, low-skilled foreigners has been a major problem for at least 25 years. So, why is there so much publicity NOW, when this has been a festering sore for so long?

How do you get the citizens to care about the techies and new college graduates in Computer Science when they make up less than 1% of the population? This sector is a VITAL part of the economy, and WE CANNOT allow hostile foreigners to own it.

Remember, when FJB shut down the Keystone pipeline, throwing 50K skilled people out of work, and shutting down coal production in West Virginia, that the NY Times introduced the infamous “Learn to code” meme?

Gen-Z took that to heart and CS degrees surged. Now they have a 35% unemployment rate, and since Indians only hire Indians, they can’t even get an interview. They did everything we told them to do and now they are entirely SCREWED. Student loans and ZERO PROSPECTS.

This is a direct policy of the government that is being gamed in VAST numbers by Indians. I’m with Steve Bannon on this one: get rid of ALL H1-B visas. Enough is enough.

I’m speculating that Trump is behind ALL of this process. Everything we are seeing follows his script, taken from the Alinsky rulebook: Pick the target, personalize it, go to town with the added Trump twist which exposes the depths of corruption and voila, gradually people are widely aware of the scope of the problem(s):

Pick the Target: note that ALL the tech companies are headed by Indians Personalize it: stories about the people killed by Indian truckers Trump Twist: Throw out a bullshit solution — 100K visa application fees Wait for the press/CoC to stroke their chins and say this is a terrible idea Indians take the bait and OBVIOUSLY buy sob stories in the NY Times Seed stories about Indians buying US companies and moving them to India Seed stories about CDLs with ‘No Name Given’ from Gavin Newsom (twofer) Weeks pass, suddenly Indians note they have found massive loopholes They spike the ball, creating a massive negative groundswell for themselves MORE stories of Indian truckers driving wrong way, killing people on video Repeat as necessary. Add more examples of their ethics-less outlook.

Step 2 is the key — no one cares about techies, but they most certainly do care about getting creamed by an illegal alien trucker on a simple drive to see mee-maw. What a master stroke to tie these two things together in the minds of the public!

The target has been picked: the tech field is in dire peril and MUST be saved from the dire machinations of the Indian government.

Personalize it by tying Indians to deadly, random highway accidents. EVERYONE must now care about whether they will be killed by unnamed illegal third-world savages in trucks. Make an obvious observation that most of them are Sikhs, who are instantly recognizable to the general public. BOTH ‘trucker kills’ examples were named Singh, a common Sikh surname.

These illegals have been given CDLs by the Biden/Newsom administrations in a bid to solve the ‘trucker shortage’ which they created out of thin air. If the trucking companies would pay enough employees would appear. The problem is ‘pay enough’. The easiest way to avoid that is to hire illegals.

Biden — “we just happen to have millions of illegals, serendipitously, can we help?”.

Note these accidents have been happening for years but never got much notice. Also note that illegals killing people is an equal opportunity sport, with the latest being an illegal Serb, but only Indians are featured in these now-national stories. Hmm.

I have personally walked the halls of Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Tektronix and Microsoft and seen the hordes of Indians and Pakistanis they have brought in on alphabet visas. Intel, it is asserted, is AT LEAST 55% foreign engineers. It is also asserted this is why they have lost the plot and are currently reduced to following AMD around. YMMV.

From here: when were H1-B visas created?

“The H-1B visa program was created by the Immigration Act of 1990, which significantly revamped the existing H-1 visa category to establish the H-1B visa as it is known today, designed for U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring highly specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree. While the original H-1 visa category dates back to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, the specific H-1B classification for skilled workers in specialty occupations was introduced in 1990.”

Bill Clinton, of course. What a surprise.

I was wandering through my archived articles and was struck by the pattern.

I’m going to try to get my devious on and speculate why this has blown up recently. My feed sites have had literally hundreds of articles about the US’s Indian/Pakistani problems recently and the question is WHY NOW?

My assertion is this is a concerted campaign to get the US population to realize what a huge problem this is, and to get them to open their eyes and start caring.

Only when they realize the extent of the problem and also realize the way the Indians are mocking us about the situation will they begin to accept the idea something must be done. The hard life of a techie never hits the radar of anyone except techies.

Tie the dire techie problem to something EVERYONE can relate to:

Observe the impassive face of the Sikh who just killed three people:

Note in your write-up, in passing, that Indians could give a sh*t about non-Indians.

Throw out a bullshit solution to set the trap. This is the Trump Twist — you have to SHOW people how bad it is, and the best way to do that is to throw some obvious chum in the water:

The Indians went completely insane, and decided to seed sob stories in the NY Times:

Note the pictures they used: an obviously impoverished family hunched over a pot on a dirt floor in a hovel, moaning about how their dreams have been CRUSHED by the mean old Trump administration. The India Times is liberally quoted, of course. The byline is literally “Hyderabad, India”.

Never mind you’re supposed to be a college graduate to get an H1-B visa.

Could the propaganda get any more obvious than that?

The bait was taken. Now the public can see for themselves the US press can be bought for thirty pieces of silver and are OBVIOUSLY whores. Masterful.

Seed stories about the dirty tactics the Indians are using to acquire US tech:

Seed more stories about the diploma mills in Canada populated entirely by Indians. There are over 800 of them JUST IN BRITISH COLUMBIA and my favorite example was the one setup in an ex-tire shop in a strip mall. This is the loophole they are using to produce “college graduates” who can immediately be sent to the US.

Never mind the fact these “schools” are complete bull. Most of their “graduates” couldn’t find their ass with two hands and a map.

B.C., Ontario vow to crack down on diploma mill schools exploiting international students

They’re not being exploited, they’re getting a worthless piece of paper they can use to game our visa system.

Tie Gavin Newsom to the explosion of illegal truckers, by focusing solely on California, even though Texas and Florida are doing the same damn thing. Trump is the master of throwing elbows and seeding the press with things that will become campaign ads for the Vance/Rubio 2028 effort:

California passing out CDLs with “NO NAME GIVEN”:

Homeland Security explains how 'illegal aliens' get CDLs in the U.S.

The Indians have taken the bait, and spike the ball, showing the depths of their contempt for the US, thereby winning friends and influencing people:

Indians Celebrate ‘Massive Loophole’ in Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Fee

The US press has been exposed, and the Indians reveal the depth of their contempt. They revel in how much smarter they are than the US.

MORE stories about illegal Sikhs THAT DON’T EVEN HAVE A CDL killing people on a world-famous freeway (the I-10 in LA, that I have driven MANY times):

Illegal Indian Immigrant Truck Driver, High On Drugs, Kills 3 In US Crash

The video from the cab camera is absolutely horrifying. No attempt to stop at all.

It appears the groundwork has been laid. The US public now has Indians firmly tied to horrendous activities for which they show zero concern or humanity.

Have we come to the end?

I desperately hope not. There is much fertile ground yet to be explored here. A small suburb in Illinois, home of American Express, has become 97% Hindu since the original American owner died:

Is American Express now Indian Express?

“Indians across the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand can discriminate against non-Indians and feel confident that they cannot run afoul of regulations and not face reprisals. Indians like to take advantage of white societies because they are often high in trust, and Indians can then take advantage of white trust. Furthermore, whites have a dedication to DEI that no other countries have.

Women in the workplace find themselves highly discriminated against. The amusing thing about this is it is liberal women who encourage their societies to be taken over by non-white immigrants and who lose their minds when reading articles like this one that point out what is happening.”

TATA Consulting is 99.7% Indian, even though they work worldwide Indian firms can bring “bonded labor” to the US (think slavery) Indian firms can steal their employees’ wages and get away with it When they are a large enough presence, they implement their caste system Any firm with a large number of Indians suffers an immediate drop in ethics

I hope I’m right, and this is an ongoing campaign to awaken Americans in general to the dire situation we are in.

Please, Trumpie-wan-kanobi, save us.

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