On Love and Loss

Started watching this for other reasons but came to the section on Love and Loss and it spoke to me so deeply and beautifully that I started to cry. Sometimes it sucks being an emotional little bitch, but this is not one of those times.

If you can’t cry when you hear/see something this beautiful, then you are missing out.

Time: 1:24:00 is where it starts, but the whole thing is excellent. YouTube displays the segment title at the bottom left.

Seems strange to get useful life advice from a man who makes his living ruining people’s lives. His interviewer asked him if he had ever gotten two people back together and he said no.

He said divorcees can get a scalpel or a chainsaw, and he was a chainsaw. An enormously successful chainsaw. Only people who were in massively ruined lives came to him, and his job was to help them through one of the worst times of their lives.

And he dropped a really interesting stat: despite going through multi-year disasters, 86% of all divorcees remarry within 5 years.

Love does spring eternal, and he tells you why that is.

Two thumbs way up.