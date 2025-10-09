I don’t know how I found this, but I’ve been going back to it nearly every day because it is the most righteous tribute/beatdown I have ever seen.

These people are sick

Here’s the section that gets me every time, from about 15:30 in the video:

“These last few days after what happened I’ve been going to every lefty liberal left-wing person I know and checking out what they have been saying about this, and besides four or five, EVERY SINGLE ONE was being an unhinged psychopath about this.

Or saying some back-handed shit like “this is why we need gun control” which, first of all we were just watching a whole bunch of people celebrate killing someone over political differences.

You are never getting our guns now, that is NOT happening.

I felt like I was in the middle of the ocean. I was trying like to grasp onto a flotation device, checking all these accounts for their take. Be Normal! Be Normal!

Nothing. Nobody.

I’m just drowning in a sea of evil apparently. Maybe I was just blind up until now. Maybe they changed, maybe I changed. Is everyone going crazy or am I going crazy?

I don’t know.

All I know is it is clear how they reacted to this is how they would react to me, my family, my friends, you, your family, your friends, that has ever stepped out of line of the nebulous, ever-changing definition of “progressive”.

These are people I thought were level-headed. They were left wing, but like you know they were one of the “good ones”. Like, you could joke with them, they weren’t like those woke SJWs. Like we could disagree and still be friends. You know. (deep pause)

Your friend wouldn’t celebrate you being murdered, of course. (another deep pause)

But if they would celebrate an exact clone of you, that wasn’t you, that had all the exact same opinions, or some of the opinions that you have, they would celebrate that clone being murdered, they’re not your friend.

I’m friends of people who were friends of Charlie, and I see how they are completely broken about this. Seeing them like this and then at the same time my other friends posting shit like “RIP bozo”. (shakes head, trying to avoid crying)

It’s just sick. It’s just sick shit.

Personally, I would rather live in a world of Charlie Kirks who would sit down and debate than a world of people who would agree with me, but murder people who don’t. Because if it’s now normalized to just murder people who disagree with you politically, we don’t have a society. Like that’s it. It’s over.

But some of these people in particular are like “Why the f*ck are you celebrating? You? They think you’re a f*cking nazi too.” They’ll make a nice compilation of all the hot takes you’ve had over the years and spread it around to justify your murder.

You don’t get it do you? We are ALL Charlie Kirk.

I have been doing this for eleven years. I’ve been threatened, harassed, doxed, whatever, you name it, for eleven years. By the left.

...

The news cycle will move on, the world will move on.

Charlie Kirk’s kids will not move on. His daughter will not move on.

His daughter does not have a dad anymore.

And that f*cking sucks.”

She’s actually a liberal, from the things she lists, but the speech above is level-headed and awesomely spoken.

Some of her other videos are really funny.

Check her out: ShoeOnHead

This site is my FIRST STOP EVERY DAY:

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