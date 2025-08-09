Canada has started arresting and jailing people for Facebook posts.

Canada’s 2nd highest cause of death is assisted suicide.

Canada has de-banked and confiscated the money of the trucker demonstrators.

Canadians are not allowed to have guns (shotguns are now required to be locked in government installations).

Canada just made the Prime Minister a guy who spent the last 10 years in Europe.

Canada imports 83% of their toilet paper from the USA. Trump has the chance to do the funniest thing ever. :-D

And now they have ruled the woods off limits for the entire summer:

Woods are off-limits in Canada

“Canada has begun what some are calling “climate change lockdowns,” restricting people from entering the woods due to “extreme dry conditions” and “wildfire risk.” Hiking, camping, fishing, and driving vehicles in forested areas are now prohibited, with the rules even applying to private property. Officials expect these restrictions to remain for the rest of the summer.”

I myself have been treated exceedingly badly nearly every time I crossed their border. Pulled aside for interrogation, and when I returned to my vehicle EVERYTHING had been taken out and strewn across the parking lot.

I’ve been reading articles about how the Canadians hate Americans now because of the Bad Orange Man and his tariffs. But two friends went up to BC for a golf excursion two weeks ago and said everyone was glad to see them and were exceedingly friendly.

So now I don’t know what to believe.

The one thing I know is I’m never going up there again, ever. Which is funny, since I’m only 54 miles from the nearest border station.