The article is behind a paywall, but if Trump wants to hit an ABSOLUTE HOME RUN this is exactly the way to do it.

Trump to Add $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visas in Latest Crackdown (1)

I am praying this comes to pass — I have never wanted something from the government more than this. Not for me, since I’m retired, but for the young adults coming into the tech industry.

With a competitive wage in high tech, young adults will be able to afford new homes and starting families. This could be the renaissance we so desperately need.

So, of course, a nation-wide injunction incoming in 3..2..1.. and the Dems standing up telling all who will listen that we couldn’t possibly survive without all these imports to pick our cotton (err, write our code).

That’s the safest prediction I’ve ever made.

I have been on a personal vendetta against H1-B visas, along with all the other alphabet visas for months now:

Recall that 35% of recent Computer Science graduates cannot even get an INTERVIEW, much less a job because of the low-price H1-Bs being utilized by the large tech companies.

Microsoft lays off 9,000 employees and then applies for 6,300 H1-B slots.

Tech companies have laid off 165,000 employees JUST THIS YEAR, replaced by cheap H1-Bs and AI.

Yes, by God, this is EXACTLY WHAT I VOTED FOR.