I speculated earlier that Trump was doing a number on H1-Bs here:

and today the news I was waiting for:

Trump admin reveals over 100 investigations into H-1B abuses as it pledges ‘every resource’ to protect US jobs

About damn time.

He followed the Alinsky method with his patented Trump twist EXACTLY:

Pick the Target: note that ALL the tech companies are headed by Indians Personalize it: stories about the people killed by Indian truckers Trump Twist: Throw out a bullshit solution — 100K visa application fees Wait for the press/CoC to stroke their chins and say this is a terrible idea Indians take the bait and OBVIOUSLY buy sob stories in the NY Times Seed stories about Indians buying US companies and moving them to India Seed stories about CDLs with ‘No Name Given’ from Gavin Newsom (twofer) Weeks pass, suddenly Indians note they have found massive loopholes They spike the ball, creating a massive negative groundswell for themselves MORE stories of Indian truckers driving wrong way, killing people on video Repeat as necessary. Add more examples of their ethics-less outlook.

Could it be that I’m actually becoming a devious-thinking person, despite all evidence to date?

Can an old dog learn new tricks in his dotage? It appears to be the case. (rubs hands in glee).

Now if they could spare some time to stop this crap, and the “Indians only hire Indians” BS:

Tiny steps, Ken, tiny steps.

This Week In Indian Awareness:

H1-B storm hits Washington

BUSTED: Big Companies Get Workers From ‘H-1B Only’ Posts On Underground Indian Job Board

Indian Trucker hit-and-run

Delta is fully Indian-captured

American Trucking Assoc admits there was never a driver shortage

Transportation Sec Duffy: ‘We Are Going to Go After the CDL Mills’

ICE’s Newest Illegal Trucker Crackdown Nets Wide Cast Of Characters From Across The World

Migrant H-1B Lawsuit Alleges Forced Labor by Indian CEO

How H-1B hires broke USAA’s bond with veterans