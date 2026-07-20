Yes, I realize it's AI. And no, I don't care
Someone with no musical skill created something sublime
“I made two cups this morning
Out of habit
Set hers down before I caught myself again
53 years of reaching in the darkness
And my hand still knows exactly where she’d been
Her reading glasses sit beside the lampshade
I haven’t had the heart to put them away
There’s an indent in her pillow I can’t flatten
So I sleep on my side and I let it stay
Her coat is on the hook beside the front door
Still smells like her like Sunday before
I don’t know how a man fills up that silence
When the Quiet is the loudest thing you’ve known
Lord, do you have her?
In the place where the hurting is done
Is she warm, is she laughing
Does she know that I’m trying to come?
I’m still here in the kitchen
In the life that we made
And I’ll carry this missing
If you promise me, Lord, that she’s not afraid
We used to fight about the thermostat on Tuesdays
She always wanted warm, I’d turn it down
I’d give anything to hear her say
I’m freezing just to wrap my arms around her now
She kept a jar of buttons on the windowsill
Said someday she would sew them all back on
I sit and turn them over in my fingers
Every button still here
Every button she’s gone
I found her handwriting inside a birthday card
Tucked between the pages of a book
She’d written I am proud of you in pencil
And I had to sit down hard at what it took
Lord, do you have her in the place
Where the hurting is done?
Is she warm, is she laughing
Does she know that I’m trying to come?
I’m still here in the kitchen
In the life that we made
And I’ll carry this missing
If you promise me Lord that she’s not afraid
I’m not a man who kneels down easy
Never was much that churches use
But I’ve been talking to the ceiling every evening
Running out of anger
Running out of blues
Because something in me knows she didn’t vanish
The way a candle knows the dark won’t win
I feel her in the cardinal on the fencepost
And the way the morning lets the light back in
So I’ll make my 2 cups every single morning
And I set one down and let it go cold there
Not because I’ve lost my mind to grieving
But because love doesn’t stop
Just because the chair is bare
Lord, do you have her in the place
Where the hurting is done?
Is she warm, is she laughing
Does she know that I’m trying to come?
I’m still here in the kitchen
In the life that we made
And I’ll carry this missing
If you promise me Lord that she’s not afraid
The pastor said that grief is just love waiting
With nowhere left to go but up to you
And I think about her hands inside my hands
And how 50 years didn’t feel like enough to do
But I put her glasses in the drawer on a Sunday
Kept one button from the jar beside my bed
And I said out loud to no one and to some one
Everything I should have said
Her coat is on the hook beside the front door.
Still smells like her like Sunday before.”
Someone created this using AI, but I don’t care.
I showed the video to my wife before she’d had her coffee and she was in tears, along with me.
Whoever did this knew EXACTLY what it’s like to lose a long-time wife that you loved.
Kudos. Still crying.
WOW just wow 😮 Thanks 🙏
Now I’m crying, too.