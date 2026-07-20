Wow. Just wow!

“I made two cups this morning

Out of habit

Set hers down before I caught myself again

53 years of reaching in the darkness

And my hand still knows exactly where she’d been

Her reading glasses sit beside the lampshade

I haven’t had the heart to put them away

There’s an indent in her pillow I can’t flatten

So I sleep on my side and I let it stay

Her coat is on the hook beside the front door

Still smells like her like Sunday before

I don’t know how a man fills up that silence

When the Quiet is the loudest thing you’ve known

Lord, do you have her?

In the place where the hurting is done

Is she warm, is she laughing

Does she know that I’m trying to come?

I’m still here in the kitchen

In the life that we made

And I’ll carry this missing

If you promise me, Lord, that she’s not afraid

We used to fight about the thermostat on Tuesdays

She always wanted warm, I’d turn it down

I’d give anything to hear her say

I’m freezing just to wrap my arms around her now

She kept a jar of buttons on the windowsill

Said someday she would sew them all back on

I sit and turn them over in my fingers

Every button still here

Every button she’s gone

I found her handwriting inside a birthday card

Tucked between the pages of a book

She’d written I am proud of you in pencil

And I had to sit down hard at what it took

Lord, do you have her in the place

Where the hurting is done?

Is she warm, is she laughing

Does she know that I’m trying to come?

I’m still here in the kitchen

In the life that we made

And I’ll carry this missing

If you promise me Lord that she’s not afraid

I’m not a man who kneels down easy

Never was much that churches use

But I’ve been talking to the ceiling every evening

Running out of anger

Running out of blues

Because something in me knows she didn’t vanish

The way a candle knows the dark won’t win

I feel her in the cardinal on the fencepost

And the way the morning lets the light back in

So I’ll make my 2 cups every single morning

And I set one down and let it go cold there

Not because I’ve lost my mind to grieving

But because love doesn’t stop

Just because the chair is bare

Lord, do you have her in the place

Where the hurting is done?

Is she warm, is she laughing

Does she know that I’m trying to come?

I’m still here in the kitchen

In the life that we made

And I’ll carry this missing

If you promise me Lord that she’s not afraid

The pastor said that grief is just love waiting

With nowhere left to go but up to you

And I think about her hands inside my hands

And how 50 years didn’t feel like enough to do

But I put her glasses in the drawer on a Sunday

Kept one button from the jar beside my bed

And I said out loud to no one and to some one

Everything I should have said

Her coat is on the hook beside the front door.

Still smells like her like Sunday before.”

Someone created this using AI, but I don’t care.

I showed the video to my wife before she’d had her coffee and she was in tears, along with me.

Whoever did this knew EXACTLY what it’s like to lose a long-time wife that you loved.

Kudos. Still crying.























