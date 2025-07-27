Gutfeld finally loses it on liberal co-host

Jessica Tarlov is the token liberal on Gutfeld’s show and unerringly spouts the current Dem talking points. She definitely represents the left side of everything.

Normally Gutfeld just jokes on her and the others laugh. It’s pretty fun.

But this time she pulled the ‘move on’ bullshit and that’s the first time I’ve seen him shout at her. Be sure to watch the video — the transcript does NOT do it justice.

GUTFELD: No, let me finish. They amplified a false conclusion that Trump colluded with Russia in 2016. We had to spend years dealing with that, and now, we're actually getting an investigation, and you're saying, No, you know what, you guys should just move on. You guys should just move on." You say the same F-ing thing about Biden's brain. You guys spent four years telling us that Joe Biden was fine. You covered up for an invalid, and then when we get the truth, it's like, "You know what? We've got to look forward. We've got to stop talking about what's there."

He and patriots everywhere are so tired of this move — ‘so we did bad things, but it was last week/year so let’s just move on’ that we are starting to scream at people who attempt it.

We have been abused for so long, gaslit EVERY SINGLE DAY by the MSM and told “it’s not so bad” that we’re getting to the point of stacking bodies.

So what if Obama committed treason? That’s so like last year or something.

I can see why they’re hauling it out again — they have no other defenses left, as the “oh, it wasn’t that bad” bullshit just isn’t cutting it. Letters from CIA hacks in the MSM trying that one are laughably insulting.

This is the second time we’ve seen this move just this week.